Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Drops By 21.2%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

