Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

