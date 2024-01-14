3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,073.59

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,073.59 ($26.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,324 ($29.62). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,324 ($29.62), with a volume of 1,456,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.50) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 490.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,263.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,075.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,118.14%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

