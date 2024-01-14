Short Interest in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Drops By 20.2%

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 803,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&T Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.43.
S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&T Bancorp
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.