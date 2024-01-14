Short Interest in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Drops By 20.2%

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 803,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.