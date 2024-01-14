Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Drops By 20.9%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,955,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $61,414,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

