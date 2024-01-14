Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Neometals Price Performance
RRSSF stock opened at 0.12 on Friday. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.10 and a twelve month high of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.24.
About Neometals
