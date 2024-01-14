The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,327 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $90,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE BK opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

