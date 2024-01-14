Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $91.37 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $91,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.