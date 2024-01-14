Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of W.W. Grainger worth $86,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $13,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $842.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $544.95 and a 52 week high of $844.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $810.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

