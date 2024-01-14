Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,338 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of TE Connectivity worth $100,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.