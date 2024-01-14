Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRO opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

