Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,685 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Ventas Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE VTR opened at $49.11 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,915.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.