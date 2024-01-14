McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.