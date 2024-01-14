Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $171.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

