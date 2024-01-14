Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,720 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of The New America High Income Fund worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 36,708 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 375,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 324,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 261,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HYB opened at $7.16 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

