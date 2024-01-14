Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

