First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UL opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

