Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.76%.

