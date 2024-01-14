RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $42,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in RB Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in RB Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in RB Global by 45.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 161.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 227,319 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RBA opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

