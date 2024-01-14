Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,456,262 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,937,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,456,262 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $36,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,880,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,300,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 465.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,109,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.3 %

BBD stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.20 target price on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

