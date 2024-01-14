Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.60% of Renasant worth $38,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Renasant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

