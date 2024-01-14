Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 85,224 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $38,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $88.36 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,109,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,075,060.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

