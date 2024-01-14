Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.47% of Ziff Davis worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZD opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

