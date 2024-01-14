Assetmark Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,184 shares of company stock valued at $32,878,741. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

