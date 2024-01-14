Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.66

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $27.55. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 146,171 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $720.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 242,035 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 75.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 191.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 394,453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

