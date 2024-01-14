Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.91

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.91 and traded as high as C$55.38. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.04, with a volume of 758,113 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.90. The company has a market cap of C$26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 3.1624222 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

