Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.46. Kopin shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 1,464,061 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kopin by 220.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Kopin by 70.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kopin by 37.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

