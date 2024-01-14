BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.66. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 15,538 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.