Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

