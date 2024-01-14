Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,740 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after buying an additional 3,681,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,213,000 after buying an additional 2,306,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $26.74 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.