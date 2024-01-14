Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $473,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,658.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,544.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,359.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,011.00 and a 1 year high of $1,678.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

