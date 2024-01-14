Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.79

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.79 and traded as high as $39.90. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 28,044 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $407.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.67 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

