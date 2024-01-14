Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.41. 39,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 14,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Nature Wood Group Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Nature Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in up-stream forest management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.