Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 912,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATXS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

