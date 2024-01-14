ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd Wider purchased 94,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,050.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 2.1 %

ASPI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 4.71.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Featured Stories

