A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.89 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,417,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,243,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

