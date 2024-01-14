AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMC opened at $10.79 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

