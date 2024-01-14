Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASUR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Asure Software stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

