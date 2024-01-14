Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 335 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

