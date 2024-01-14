Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 840.6% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

