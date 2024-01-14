International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

