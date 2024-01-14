Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $427,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $283.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $290.33. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,722.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,927 shares of company stock worth $69,942,473 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

