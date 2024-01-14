Assetmark Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,393.38 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,528.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,387.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

