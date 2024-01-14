Assetmark Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $494.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.56 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

