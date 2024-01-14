Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

