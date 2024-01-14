Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 29,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

