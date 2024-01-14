Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $229,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Ball Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

