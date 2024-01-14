PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Cut by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

