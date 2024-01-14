Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

