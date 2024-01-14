State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

